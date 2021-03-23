Left Menu

Congress leader Revanth Reddy tests positive for COVID-19

Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:33 IST
Telangana Congress MP Revanth Reddy. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress Working President Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet on Tuesday, Reddy stated that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and he further said that he has isolated himself over the advice of doctors.

He further appealed to all who have been in close contact with him for the past few days to take necessary precautions. "I have been tested positive for covid and isolated myself on doctor's advice. Whoever has been in contact from the past few days, please take necessary precautions...," he tweeted.

This comes as several states in the country have reported a surge in COVID-19 infections. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) earlier on Tuesday issued new guidelines for effective control of the disease. The guidelines will be effective from April 1 to 30.

"The main focus of the guidelines is to consolidate the substantial gains achieved in containing the spread of COVID-19, which was visible in the sustained decline in the number of active cases, continuously for about five months," MHA said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

