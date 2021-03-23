Left Menu

There's an understanding between Congress, BJP, says CPM MLA from Vattiyoorkavu

The sitting MLA of Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district has alleged there is an understanding or tie-up between the Congress and the BJP in the election.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:36 IST
The sitting MLA of Vattiyoorkavu constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district has alleged there is an understanding or tie-up between the Congress and the BJP in the election. Speaking to ANI, MLA VK Prasanth said that there are attempts to repeat the Nemam model this time also. The names of prominent UDF leaders were discussed in connection with the Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Finally they have agreed on a name. That has to be examined. There are attempts to repeat the Nemam model this time also.

"Congress leaders are campaigning in Nemam constituency for the victory of K Muraleedharan. They are not trying for the victory of the candidate in Vattiyoorkavu. There is an understanding between Congress and BJP to help Congress win in Nemam while the Congress will help BJP in other places," Prasanth, who is Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, said. BJP MLA O Rajagopal won from the Nemam constituency in 2016 where the UDF candidate got the third position. Now LDF is alleging Congress BJP tie-up in Nemam. Congress has declared they will field strong candidate in Nemam this time. The party considered many senior leaders including former chief minister Oomen Chandy. But no one was ready to contest in Nemam where BJP is becoming strong in many areas. Now sitting Vadakara MP K Muraleedharan is contesting from Nemam.

After K Muraleedharan resigned to contest in the Lok Sabha election from Vadakara in Kozhikode district in 2019, Prasanth who was the Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram corporation had won from Vattiyoorkavu constituency. Prasanth said that developmental activities he had started in the constituency will help him to win this time. He is asking for the continuation of the development. Prasanth said that apart from developmental activities in the constituency he had started various cultural and social projects in the constituency. With the help of "youth brigade" volunteers he could coordinate various social activities in the constituency at the time of Covid. He expressed confidence that the voters of Vattiyoorkavu will assess all his activities in the short span of time and vote for him.

When Prasanth was Thiruvananthapuram corporation mayor he had initiated campaigns through social media and youth especially at the time of flood. The Green Army was such an initiative in Thiruvananthapuram corporation and its intervention at the time of flood was remarkable. (ANI)

