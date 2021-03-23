Left Menu

Israel votes as Netanyahu hopes vaccine rollout eclipses graft charges

Police were out to enforce coronavirus precautions at polling booths across the country - including some at Ben Gurion Airport, for quarantined Israelis coming home to vote - in a race that surveys predicted may again prove too close to call. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving head of government, has managed to hold on to power through two years of inconclusive elections despite facing corruption allegations.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:37 IST
Israel votes as Netanyahu hopes vaccine rollout eclipses graft charges
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Israelis voted on Tuesday in a fourth election in two years, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hoping a world-beating COVID-19 vaccine rollout will win him another term. Police were out to enforce coronavirus precautions at polling booths across the country - including some at Ben Gurion Airport, for quarantined Israelis coming home to vote - in a race that surveys predicted may again prove too close to call.

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving head of government, has managed to hold on to power through two years of inconclusive elections despite facing corruption allegations. He is now on trial on bribery and abuse of power charges, which he denies. Opinion polls indicated an uptick for Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party in the campaign's final days, giving him a prospective coalition of conservative and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties with around 60 seats in the 120-member parliament.

Voting stations close and exit polls will be aired at 10 p.m. (2000 GMT). But an official tally may not emerge until late on Wednesday. The dominant political figure of his generation, Netanyahu, 71, has been in power since 2009. But the Israeli electorate is deeply polarised, with supporters hailing him as "King Bibi" and opponents holding up placards calling him "Crime Minister".

Turnout as of 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) was slightly lower than in a March 2020 election. Netanyahu went on Twitter mid-afternoon using that turnout data to rally his supporters to vote, having earlier told them to bring friends and relatives with them. Yair Lapid, a former finance minister who heads the centrist Yesh Atid party, has emerged as Netanyahu's main challenger.

On the campaign trail, Netanyahu has highlighted his role in securing millions of vaccine doses from Pfizer Inc, turning Israel into what he dubbed a "vaccination nation". Nearly half of Israelis have been fully inoculated with two doses, the fastest vaccine rollout in the world apart from the British overseas territory of Gibraltar.

But there have also been calls for Israel to do more to ensure Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank receive vaccines. Some countries say Israel is responsible for vaccinations in territory it occupies; Israel argues that the Palestinians run their own health system. "RETURN TO LIFE"

Israel's swift vaccine rollout allowed it to reopen much of its economy before the election. Posting a video of his visit to a Jerusalem hospital on Monday, Netanyahu wrote: "Today we are the first in the world to return to life and smile again." But not all Israelis are convinced, with many accusing him of political misjudgements early in the pandemic that compounded the economic pain of lockdowns.

In Tel Aviv's Rabin Square, Yonatan Meir, 34, said he would judge Netanyahu over "his whole era", not the vaccine rollout. "Actually, it didn't affect my decision because I know that I won't choose him," he said. "But I think that the majority of people were very affected and were very impressed by his management of the whole crisis."

Taking on social media on election morning Netanyahu urged his supporters to bring friends and relatives to the polling stations to ensure "a strong right-wing government". Another possible, but less likely, outcome is an alliance among right-wing, centrist and left-wing parties opposed to a Netanyahu-led government. Polls show such an "anyone but Netanyahu" alliance likely to fall short of a ruling majority.

The day before the vote, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh described the election as an "internal" matter for Israelis, but decried the impact on Palestinians living under Israeli occupation. "All their electoral campaigns were at the expense of our land and our people, and parties are competing over more land, more settlements," he said.

The Israeli military said a rocket was fired across the border from Gaza as Netanyahu was on a campaign stop in southern Israel, but it landed in an uninhabited area. Netanyahu's current government, a power-sharing alliance with centrist Defence Minister Benny Gantz, collapsed in December, some seven months after it was established.

Gantz's Blue and White party is forecast to win barely enough votes to get into parliament, after he angered many of his supporters by agreeing to serve under Netanyahu. (Additional reporting by Rami Ayyub in Jerusalem, Corinna Kern in Tel Aviv and Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza Editing by Michael Perry, Peter Graff and Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Canada ready to take first steps on long road to World Cup

Bayern Munichs Alphonso Davies is the stand-out talent in a Canada squad that takes its first steps on the long road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup this week with CONCACAF region qualifying games against Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Assembling ...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Dec...

Dutch curfew, curbs extended as coronavirus infections surge

A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Rising numbers of infections and hospital admissio...

J-K L-G Manoj Sinha reviews progress of Srinagar Smart City Project

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday reviewed the progress of the Srinagar Smart City Project and directed officials that it is completed in time, a spokesperson said here.During a meeting, he discussed the modalitie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021