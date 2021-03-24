Left Menu

BJP wants to scale newer heights of progress in Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in Assam over the last five years and asserted that the BJP now wants to scale newer heights of progress.He also said the BJP manifesto for the Assam assembly polls showcases the vision for the states growth.Our Party is honoured to have got the opportunity to serve Assam, Modi tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:11 IST
BJP wants to scale newer heights of progress in Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in Assam over the last five years and asserted that the BJP now wants to scale newer heights of progress.

He also said the BJP manifesto for the Assam assembly polls showcases the vision for the state's growth.

''Our Party is honoured to have got the opportunity to serve Assam,'' Modi tweeted. ''There has been significant progress in the state over the last five years. Building on that, we want to scale newer heights of progress. Our manifesto showcases the vision for Assam’s growth,'' the prime minister said.

The BJP in its Assam manifesto, released by party president J P Nadda on Tuesday, has made ''ten commitments'' for an 'Atmanirbhar Assam' which includes initiation of process of correction and reconciliation of the entries under the Supreme Court mandated National Register of Citizens to ''protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants''.

The BJP has also pledged to protect the political rights of the people of the state through a delimitation exercise.

The party promised that Assam will be made free from the vagaries of flood by launching ''Mission Brahmaputra'' with a multi-pronged strategy involving the dredging of the river and building reservoirs to store excess water from Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The ruling BJP is seeking re-election and is facing the grand alliance led by the Congress in the state. Polling will be held in 47 seats in Assam on March 27 in the first phase, while 39 and 40 constituencies will go to polls on April 1 and April 6, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in U.S. extradition

A Canadian judge has rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add more evidence in her U.S. extradition case, according to a ruling released on Monday. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in Dec...

3 Russian bomber pilots killed by ejection system glitch

Three members of a Russian bombers air crew died Tuesday when their ejection seats accidentally activated during preflight checks, the military said. The Russian Defense Ministry said the incident happened at an airbase in the Kaluga region...

Soccer-Canada ready to take first steps on long road to World Cup

Bayern Munichs Alphonso Davies is the stand-out talent in a Canada squad that takes its first steps on the long road to the 2022 Qatar World Cup this week with CONCACAF region qualifying games against Bermuda and Cayman Islands. Assembling ...

Dutch curfew, curbs extended as coronavirus infections surge

A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Rising numbers of infections and hospital admissio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021