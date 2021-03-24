BJP wants to scale newer heights of progress in Assam: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there has been significant progress in Assam over the last five years and asserted that the BJP now wants to scale newer heights of progress.

He also said the BJP manifesto for the Assam assembly polls showcases the vision for the state's growth.

''Our Party is honoured to have got the opportunity to serve Assam,'' Modi tweeted. ''There has been significant progress in the state over the last five years. Building on that, we want to scale newer heights of progress. Our manifesto showcases the vision for Assam’s growth,'' the prime minister said.

The BJP in its Assam manifesto, released by party president J P Nadda on Tuesday, has made ''ten commitments'' for an 'Atmanirbhar Assam' which includes initiation of process of correction and reconciliation of the entries under the Supreme Court mandated National Register of Citizens to ''protect genuine Indian citizens and exclude all illegal immigrants''.

The BJP has also pledged to protect the political rights of the people of the state through a delimitation exercise.

The party promised that Assam will be made free from the vagaries of flood by launching ''Mission Brahmaputra'' with a multi-pronged strategy involving the dredging of the river and building reservoirs to store excess water from Brahmaputra and its tributaries. The ruling BJP is seeking re-election and is facing the grand alliance led by the Congress in the state. Polling will be held in 47 seats in Assam on March 27 in the first phase, while 39 and 40 constituencies will go to polls on April 1 and April 6, respectively.

