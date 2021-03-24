Poonia attacks Rajasthan govt over its 'failure' to waive farmers' loans

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday attacked the state government over ''failing'' to keep its promise of waiving farmers' loans and providing jobs to the unemployed.

Poonia also claimed that the law and order situation in the state has worsened.

''The Ashok Gehlot government has failed on every front. Neither it could waive the entire loan of the farmers nor was it able to give jobs to the unemployed. It also failed to fulfill the promise of giving allowance to the unemployed,'' he alleged.

The BJP leader claimed that cases of atrocities against women and Dalits are also increasing in Rajasthan but the Congress government is not bothered.

Meanwhile, Poonia met a delegation of Gurjar leaders led by Vijay Bainsla, the son of Kirori Singh Bainsla, at the party office here.

The saffron party leader exuded confidence that the BJP would win the three assembly bypolls going to be held next month.

