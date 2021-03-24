Asian Americans seek greater political power after shootings

Speaking on the floor of the Georgia state Senate last week, Michelle Au implored her colleagues to “stand up” to the hatred aimed at Asian Americans that's increased during the pandemic. A day later, a gunman shook the Atlanta area by killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent.

For Au, who joined the state Senate in January as its first Asian American woman, the attack was a heartbreaking validation of her fears. It's also spurring her and other Asian Americans to push for greater political influence in Washington and other power centres.

Advertisement

“People in our communities are hungry for representation that looks like them,” Au said in an interview. “I don't think people can see problems if they haven't lived it in the past.” There are at least 160 Asian American and Pacific Islanders in 33 state legislatures nationwide, according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies. A whopping 51 of those sit in Hawaii's legislature. And, out of the 535 members of Congress, just 17 are of Asian or Pacific Islander descent, according to the Congressional Research Service. There are also three nonvoting delegates who are Asian American and Pacific Islanders.

President Joe Biden and his aides have been repeatedly pressed to include Asian Americans in his Cabinet, including during a private meeting with Senate Democrats late Monday. Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Tammy Duckworth of Illinois pushed Biden's senior advisers to expand the representation of Asian Americans in the administration.

For now, he has selected Katherine Tai, who is Taiwanese American, as his top trade envoy. She was confirmed to the post last week, becoming the only Asian American to hold a Cabinet-level position in the new administration. Vivek Murthy, the son of Indian parents, is Biden's nominee for surgeon general, which is a sub-Cabinet post.

Many Asian Americans say feelings of being marginalised politically will take years to fully overcome. Last week, an emotional congressional hearing cast a national spotlight on combating racism among the community — but major legislation addressing it isn't likely forthcoming.

“I think symbolism and representation matters, but only up to a point,” said Aarti Kohli, executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice. “What's more important is actually doing the work.” There are signs of change. Kamala Harris, whose mother was born in India, is the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to become vice president. More than 300 Asian American and Pacific Islanders ran for office up and down the ballot in 2020, according to the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies.

More appear to be preparing campaigns for the future. Madalene Xuan-Trang Mielke, the group's president and CEO, said her organisation recently held a training for people interested in joining municipal and state legislative races and had about 30 attendees. She also encourages members of the community to join local boards and commissions. Asian Americans are eyeing other major offices across the country.

In New York City, former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang is gaining attention — and campaign cash — in a bid for mayor. And in California, home to the nation's largest Asian American community, elected officials are urging Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to appoint an attorney general of Asian descent as a successor to Xavier Becerra, who was picked as Biden's health and human services secretary.

Stop AAPI Hate, an activist group that formed as shutdowns related to the pandemic were taking hold across the US, had received nearly 4,000 self-reported incidents of bias or discrimination from all 50 states as of last month. And nearly 3 in 10 Asian Americans said they'd been subjected to racial slurs or jokes since the coronavirus outbreak began, according to Pew Research Centre data released last summer.

Janelle Wong, the director of the University of Maryland's Asian American Studies Programme, has researched how acts of discrimination can affect political participation. Wong said the Asian American population began to boom in the mid-1990s with the creation of the H1-B visa programme, which made it easier for employers to hire immigrants in specialty professions. Many of those people have now been in the country for more than 20 years, and they, or second-generation immigrant families, are starting to come into their own politically, registering to vote and casting ballots at higher rates.

In November's election, 70% of Asian American voters supported Biden, according to AP VoteCast, a nationwide survey of the electorate. Asian Americans now represent the nation's fastest-growing ethnic minority, accounting for nearly 5% of eligible voters in last year's election, according to the Pew Research Centre. US Census data showed that the community had one of the largest increases in voting rates of any group in the 2018 midterm elections as compared with the 2014 midterms, jumping from an estimated 27% of eligible voters who actually voted in 2014 to 40% in 2018.

But the largest Asian American communities are still mostly concentrated in non-swing presidential states, which means neither political party has focused significant resources on voter outreach.

Kohli, of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said the community could also swing House districts in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Texas during the 2022 midterm elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)