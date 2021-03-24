U.S., UK, Germany and France discuss peace initiatives for Yemen

U.S., UK, Germany and France discuss peace initiatives for YemenReuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:23 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and foreign ministers of Britain, Germany and France met on Tuesday to discuss peace initiatives for Yemen, British foreign minister Dominic Raab said.
"From pushing for peace in Yemen to preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear power, Britain, U.S., France, Germany stand together as force for good," Raab said in a tweet, using images of the flags of the four countries instead of naming them in words in his message. "Today @ABlinken @HeikoMaas @JY_LeDrian & I met in-person for the first time to discuss the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
