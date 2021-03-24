Israel's Netanyahu claims 'great victory' in election

Israel's Netanyahu claims 'great victory' in electionPTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:24 IST
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is claiming a ''great victory'' for his right-wing bloc in Israel's parliamentary elections, despite the still inconclusive results.
In a statement on Facebook late Tuesday, Netanyahu said Israelis have ''given a great victory to the right and to the Likud under my leadership''.
The Likud emerged as the largest individual party and right-wing parties dominated the results, according to exit polls. But some of those parties oppose Netanyahu, making it unclear whether he will be able to form a new government.
