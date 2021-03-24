Left Menu

Biden marks Obamacare anniversary in political battleground Ohio

The administration on Tuesday also extended a special enrollment period for registering for subsidized health insurance coverage until Aug. 15 from the previous deadline of May 15. Biden visited Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:34 IST
Biden marks Obamacare anniversary in political battleground Ohio

U.S. President Joe Biden traveled to Ohio on Tuesday to mark the 11th anniversary of the signing of the Affordable Care Act and tout his moves to reverse many Trump-era measures aimed at weakening the landmark health reform law. The administration on Tuesday also extended a special enrollment period for registering for subsidized health insurance coverage until Aug. 15 from the previous deadline of May 15.

Biden visited Ohio State University's James Cancer Hospital to mark the anniversary and promote a $100 million grant the hospital received under the program, known as Obamacare, to upgrade its radiation oncology department. The visit comes as Biden and other top White House officials are hitting the road on the "Help is Here" tour to promote the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, Biden's first major legislation. The measure also provides short-term subsidies that deliver discounts for nearly everyone who buys insurance under the program.

Many of the trips have been to politically critical states. Democrats, who hold a bare majority in the Senate, are hoping to compete in 2022 for a seat being vacated by retiring Ohio Republican Rob Portman. Biden lost the battleground state to Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. Democrats see healthcare as a winning issue.

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) - the signature legislative achievement of former Democratic President Barack Obama, under whom Biden served as vice president - has survived repeated attacks from Republicans, on Capitol Hill and in the courts. It is expanding under Biden's watch. Biden signed several executive orders reversing actions by Trump, who failed in his repeated vow to repeal Obamacare.

Republicans oppose extensive government involvement in insurance markets and have criticized the cost and quality of healthcare under the program. There are about 28 million Americans without health insurance, down from about 46.5 million in 2010, when the ACA was passed, according to federal figures.

During last year's presidential election campaign, Biden proposed a healthcare plan that would allow Americans to choose between their private insurance plans and government-sponsored public options. He took criticism from the liberal arm of the Democratic Party, which felt his proposals were too mild.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton will relish a close fight with Max, says Hill

Lewis Hamilton will be fired up for a fight with Max Verstappen this season but Formula Ones most successful driver may be in no rush to commit to 2022, according to 1996 world champion Damon Hill.Mercedes driver Hamilton can win a record e...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors risk appetite. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2. In Japan, Nikke...

Biden's nomination for Pentagon policy adviser hits roadblock

President Joe Bidens nomination of Colin Kahl to be the Pentagons top policy adviser ran into a roadblock on Tuesday when two Democratic senators said they would not back him until the president committed to a more diverse Cabinet. Senator ...

N.Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday -Yonhap

North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday in its first publicly known weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, South Koreas Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.The Yonhap report, which came afte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021