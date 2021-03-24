Left Menu

Mexico discussed 'root causes' of migration in meeting with Biden envoys

Mexican and senior U.S. officials discussed on Tuesday how to address "root causes" of Central American migration during meetings aimed at stemming increased illegal border crossings into the United States, Mexico's government said.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 05:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 05:19 IST
Mexico discussed 'root causes' of migration in meeting with Biden envoys

Mexican and senior U.S. officials discussed on Tuesday how to address "root causes" of Central American migration during meetings aimed at stemming increased illegal border crossings into the United States, Mexico's government said. The administration of President Joe Biden sent envoys https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL1N2LK1LK, including border coordinator Roberta Jacobson, to Mexico to discuss the jump in arrivals at the border. Initial talks began in Mexico on Tuesday and will continue in Guatemala.

"Humanitarian actions were highlighted to promote, in the short term, inclusive economic development in the north of Central America that mitigates the root causes behind migratory flows in the region," Mexico's foreign ministry said in a statement. The officials, including Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, also discussed different mechanisms for "orderly and safe" migration, and the protection of human rights, particularly those of children, the ministry said.

There was no immediate comment from the White House on the outcome of the talks. In contrast to the diplomatic language, Mexico this week launched a renewed migration enforcement operation headed by militarized police and soldiers in the south of the country to deter thousands of migrants every week fleeing a deep economic recession and storm destruction in Honduras and Guatemala.

The Mexican government's own human ombudsman demanded the rights of migrants be respected in the new operation, in which soldiers and police will employ drones and night vision goggles to catch migrants. In the United States, officials are struggling to house and process an increasing number of unaccompanied children, many of whom have been stuck in jail-like border stations https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BF2PK for days while they await placement in overwhelmed government-run shelters.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier on Tuesday reiterated his position that Washington should help spur development in Central America. "People don't go to the United States for fun, they go out of necessity," Lopez Obrador said. "There needs to be support for the development of Central America and the south of Mexico. Particularly Central America."

For years, the bulk of people seeking to cross illegally into the United States have come from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and the poorer regions of southern Mexico. The White House on Monday said the United States would work together with Mexico and Central American governments to mitigate the causes of migration, and to emphasize to their populations that now is not the time to go north.

Jacobson is being joined by Juan Gonzalez, the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, and Ricardo Zuniga, named this week as a special envoy focusing on Central America. Zuniga becomes the first U.S. special envoy for the region since the Cold War-era conflicts of the 1980s.

Biden, a Democrat, has vowed to adopt a more humanitarian policy towards migrants than his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, as well as to open up a pathway to citizenship for many living in the United States. Mexico says the change in policy has encouraged people to think that it is now easier to enter the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Brazil club ordered to remove sexist ads from social media

A Brazilian football team was ordered to remove a sexist and misogynist ad on Tuesday after it posted a picture of a semi-naked woman offering fans a club discount at a sex hotel, a regulator said. The ad featured the scantily clad woman wi...

EXPLAINER-After Israel's tight election, who matters and what happens next?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israels election, according to TV exit polls early on Wednesday which predicted no clear winner.The right-wing bloc led by Netanyahus Likud party had a sli...

Australia prepares for flood recovery as wild weather eases

Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday, and warned that water levels would keep rising in some areas, even as Sydney woke up to clear skies for the first time in several days.Wil...

IMF chief says meeting with Argentina positive, details scarce

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday she held a very good meeting with Argentine Economy Minister Martin Guzman but gave no details about concrete progress as talks over a new loan program continue.Argentin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021