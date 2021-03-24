Following is a summary of current world news briefs. In emotional letter from jail, Bolivian ex-president Anez alleges 'abuse'

Bolivia's jailed former president Jeanine Anez has penned a lengthy and emotional letter to the country's citizens insisting she came to power legitimately, not in a coup as prosecutors allege, and that her rights are being violated in detention. The seven-page letter, posted on her Twitter profile and scrawled in blue biro on the torn-out pages of a notepad, bears Anez's name, signature and national identity number but is undated. A source close to Anez confirmed to Reuters that she had written it. Mass vaccination is Brazil's best weapon against virus, economic challenges: Treasury secretary

Brazil's best weapon against its deepening public health crisis, deteriorating fiscal outlook and growing economic challenges is mass vaccination against the COVID-19 virus, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Tuesday. Brazil has become the latest epicenter of the global pandemic, registering record numbers of deaths and new cases. The public health system in many states is close to collapse, and less than 5% of the population has been vaccinated so far. Brazil could approve Russian coronavirus vaccine in days, says pharmaceutical firm

The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that plans to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V said on Tuesday it expects to overcome regulatory obstacles in "two or three" days to obtain authorization to make and sell the shot in Brazil. After a 5-hour video conference with União Quimica executives and members of Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said there was still information missing before it could approve the vaccine. Britain toughens its post-Brexit asylum system

Britain will introduce new rules for those seeking asylum, making it more difficult for refugees entering illegally to stay in the country in what interior minister Priti Patel called a firm but fair system. Since Britain completed its exit from the European Union at the end of last year, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been keen to set out a new independent vision for the country, unveiling new policies on defence, foreign affairs to immigration. Sprawling redevelopment along Athens "riviera" moves step forward

Greek lawmakers on Tuesday approved a contract transfering partial ownership of a sprawling former airport site to Greek developer Lamda, bringing one of the country's biggest urban redevelopment plans another step closer to being realized. The 1,500-acre Hellenikon airport site in the Athens riviera, where disused runways, terminals and former Olympic venues have sat abandoned for almost two decades, will eventually house shopping malls, hotels and residences under a 99-year lease with the state.

EU to extend vaccine export curbs to cover Britain, backloading: source The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said. The regulation is aimed at making vaccine trade reciprocal and proportional so that other vaccine-making countries sell to Europe and the EU does not export much more than it imports, one EU official said.

No clear winner in Israeli election, but Netanyahu could have edge: TV exit polls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to secure a solid parliamentary majority in Israel's election on Tuesday but a potential deal with a rival rightist could make him the eventual winner, TV exit polls showed. Not even a campaign in which Netanyahu showcased Israel's world-beating COVID-19 vaccination rollout could break through two years of political deadlock underscored by four elections.

Venezuela's Maduro is biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia peace deal: official Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia's peace deal because of the protection afforded to rebels residing in his country, a Colombian official said on Tuesday. The government of Colombian President Ivan Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela of sheltering former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal.

Brazil Supreme Court tosses evidence against Lula in corruption cases Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had not been treated impartially in graft probes, strengthening his chances of running against President Jair Bolsonaro in next year's vote.

A dramatic reversal by Justice Carmen Lucia led a five-judge panel to find former judge Sergio Moro had made biased decisions in overseeing the graft probe known as Operation Car Wash, throwing out evidence that could have been used against Lula. Australia remains on flood watch even as rains ease

Australian authorities issued fresh flood evacuation orders for parts of the east coast on Wednesday even as Sydney woke up to blue skies for the first time in five days. A wild weather system that dumped more than two-thirds of annual rainfall over a week in several places in the most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) brought widespread destruction and led to evacuation orders.

