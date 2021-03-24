Left Menu

Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly apologised for raising an unsubstantiated allegation of harassment at a media company as he defended his handling of a scandal over the treatment of women in politics and his party. At a media conference on Tuesday, Morrison had said he would drive cultural change amid mounting public dissatisfaction over a series of allegations about the mistreatment of women, and conceded there had been unhappiness with his handling of the issue.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 06:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 06:41 IST
Australian PM apologises for raising harassment allegation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison publicly apologised for raising an unsubstantiated allegation of harassment at a media company as he defended his handling of a scandal over the treatment of women in politics and his party.

At a media conference on Tuesday, Morrison had said he would drive cultural change amid mounting public dissatisfaction over a series of allegations about the mistreatment of women, and conceded there had been unhappiness with his handling of the issue. But during the event, he became involved in a terse exchange with a journalist from News Corp's Sky News and claimed the company was investigating a harassment complaint made by a female staffer.

News Corp Australasia's executive chairman, Michael Miller, rejected the claim outright. Newspapers of the media group, which are generally supportive of the conservative government, ran front pages criticising the Prime Minister on Wednesday. "I accept their account. I was wrong to raise it, the emotion of the moment is no excuse," Morrison wrote in a post to Facebook late on Tuesday.

The fracas derailed Morrison's attempt to repair his standing with voters, in particular women who have been angered by how the alleged rape of a young government staffer by another government staff member seemed to been initially seen as a more of political problem than a potential criminal case. "Voters admire when leaders recognise a failure and apologise," said Haydon Manning, a political science professor at Flinders University in South Australia.

"This false accusation, however, undermines what he was trying to achieve." The issue of gender inequality spurred tens of thousands of people to rally around Australia last week and led to a slump in Morrison's standing in opinion polls. Morrison drew flak for declining to meet the protestors outside Parliament House.

Morrison has said he will announce a series of measures to improve gender equality in politics in the coming weeks, and hinted he may now back quotas on female candidates for his Liberal Party at the next election, due by mid-2022. Female lawmakers make up less than a third of Morrison's ruling Liberal party, in contrast to the near 50% representation in the opposition Labor party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

Google Cloud has teamed up with Unreal Engine, the open and advanced real-time 3D creation game engine, and chipmaker NVIDIA to launch new virtual showroom experiences for automakers.With the NVIDIA RTX platform on Google Cloud, the virtual...

WRAPUP 1 -Myanmar set for silent strike after violence claims youngest victim

Myanmar activists plan more anti-coup protests on Wednesday, including a silent strike with many businesses due to close and calls for people to stay home, a day after a seven-year-old girl was killed in her home when security forces opened...

India, US agree to re-establish Homeland Security Dialogue

The Biden administration has announced the re-establishment of the Homeland Security Dialogue with India that was discontinued by the previous Trump dispensation.This comes a day after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas spoke wi...

Australia's Crown Resorts 'equivocal' over misconduct findings, says new inquiry

Casino company Crown Resorts Ltd disputed some findings of an inquiry that accused it of enabling money laundering, said the head of a probe into Crown in a second Australian state, an apparent split from the companys public apology for wro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021