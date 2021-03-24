Left Menu

Bihar Speaker slams RJD MLAs for confining him, says incident is condemnable

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs for allegedly confining him to his chamber inside the legislature building premises and said that the incident is condemnable.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-03-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 09:17 IST
Bihar Speaker slams RJD MLAs for confining him, says incident is condemnable
Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh speaking to ANI. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh on Tuesday slammed the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs for allegedly confining him to his chamber inside the legislature building premises and said that the incident is condemnable. "Today's incident is condemnable. All members of the Assembly should respect the constitution. This is a serious issue," Singh told ANI.

Opposition members created a ruckus on Tuesday and demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that he has never seen such activities in the Assembly before.

"I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021)," Kumar said. RJD MLA Satish Kumar and women MLAs of the Opposition were carried from the state Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by "police and local goons" inside the Assembly during a protest against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

RJD MLAs were refusing to allow Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from stepping out of his chamber. Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha has given a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 to discuss "brutal lathi-charge and unimaginable assault on MLAs in Bihar Assembly" on Wednesday.

A sitting of Bihar Assembly was adjourned twice following a ruckus created by the Opposition over allegations of "harsh provisions" in the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Watching England at home on TV was tough, says Stones

Manchester City defender John Stones was frustrated at being unable to contribute to the national team during his 16-month international exile but said he used the feeling of helplessness to improve his game and earn a recall to the England...

North Korea fires two short-range missiles, U.S. still open to dialogue

North Korea fired two short-range missiles at the weekend, U.S. and South Korean officials said, but Washington played down the first such tests under President Joe Biden and said it was still open to dialogue with Pyongyang. The North Kore...

Bangladeshi expats organise poster exhibition at Eiffel Tower highlighting 1971 genocide by Pakistan Army

Ahead of the 50th Independence Day of Bangladesh, the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist and Christian Unity Council BHBCUC of France recently organised a poster exhibition at Eiffel Tower square depicting the Pakistan Army-led genocide in Banglades...

UNHCR saddened by massive fire in Rohingya refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply saddened at the loss of life and immense suffering caused by yesterdays massive fire in the Kutupalong Balukali refugee camp in Coxs Bazar.Based on provisional reports, as of this morning Tuesday 23 M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021