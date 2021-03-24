Left Menu

Sabarimala, corruption will be major issues in Kerala Assembly polls: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir

Member of Parliament and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do much better in Kerala Assembly elections, and added that Sabarimala and corruption will be the major issues in the state polls.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:01 IST
Sabarimala, corruption will be major issues in Kerala Assembly polls: BJP MP Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP Gautam Gambhir speaking to ANI in Kochi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Member of Parliament and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will do much better in Kerala Assembly elections, and added that Sabarimala and corruption will be the major issues in the state polls. "BJP will do much better in Kerala assembly elections and Sabarimala and corruption will be the major issues in the polls here," said the east Delhi MP while speaking to ANI.

The BJP leader further hailed the BJP candidates contesting the election. "We got very good candidates. Look at the kind of candidates BJP has --Mr E Sreedharan, who has done so much development for the country. You can talk about Konkan Railway, you can talk about Delhi Metro. So, he has been a great example not only in Kerala but for the entire country," Gambhir said here at Kochi.

He further said that the BJP has fielded Jacob Thomas who headed the anti-corruption bureau. "In Kerala, the biggest issue is corruption. So when the BJP selects and gives tickets to these candidates, it shows the party has absolutely no tolerance policy against corruption. BJP is a party that fights against corruption and will continue to do that and I am sure that people in Kerala will happy voting for it and will select the right candidates," the MP said.

He further said, "People are tired of LDF and UDF, the scams, the corruption. They have done nothing for decades. Both LDF and UDF, just two sides of the same coin. They have done nothing for Kerala. "Sabarimala and corruption are the major issues in this election. I think there has been a lot of corruption that has happened. Look at the gold scam that happened under the nose of the CM. People are tired of this corruption. They have done nothing about the migrants. They have only played with the emotions of the people of the state," the BJP leader added.

When asked about the Delhi government's decision to reduce the age of drinking from 25 to 21, he said, "That only AAP can do for Delhi. They reduced the drinking age from 25 to 21. Apart from that, they have done nothing. This is the vision of a Chief Minister in Delhi." Speaking about West Bengal, he said, "BJP will form the government in West Bengal. I am sure we will do much better. We will be touching 200." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pak suffering due to imposition of rulers without people's will, says ex-President Asif Zardari

Pakistan Peoples Party PPP leader and former President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday said that the country has been suffering due to the imposition of rulers without the will of the people. On the occasion of Pakistan Day here, Zardari stress...

Verdict in Tarun Tejpal rape case on April 27: police

A sessions court in Goa will on April 27 pronounce its verdict in the 2013 rape case registered against Tarun Tejpal, former Editor-in-Chief of Tehelka magazine, a police officer said on Wednesday.Tejpal is accused of raping his journalist ...

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Thirimanne, Fernando bring visitors back in the game

Sri Lankas Lahiru Thirimanne and Oshada Fernando played gritty knocks to bring their team back in the game on the third day of the ongoing first Test against West Indies here at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. At Stumps on Tuesday, Sri Lan...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU to extend vaccine export curbs to cover Britain, backloadingThe European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021