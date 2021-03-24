Left Menu

TN Assembly Polls: Flying squad seizes Rs 1 crore at Srirangam

The election commission flying squad allegedly seized around one crore of unaccounted cash during a vehicle check in the stretch between Srirangam and Pettavaithalai on Tuesday.

ANI | Trichy (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:20 IST
Election officer with seized money. Image Credit: ANI

The election commission flying squad allegedly seized around one crore of unaccounted cash during a vehicle check in the stretch between Srirangam and Pettavaithalai on Tuesday. The car from which the money was recovered bore the flag of a political party and had a sticker of Musuri assembly constituency candidate. Four people were present in the car.

Nishanth Krishna, Election officer, Srirangam, said, "At nine pm we received information about unaccounted cash around Rs one crore. Still counting process is going on. We have informed the Police and Income tax," he said. "The money is estimated to be around Rs one crore, but it is showing around Rs 25,000 less than that, but the counting is going on," he further said.

"The four people in the car said that they have no idea where the cash came from. We are recording their statements and the case will be handed over to Income Tax," he added. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

