Parliament's Budget Session likely to be curtailed amid Assembly polls
With ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament is likely, sources said.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:24 IST
With ongoing Assembly polls in four states and one Union Territory, the curtailment of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament is likely, sources said. According to sources, the month-long second part of the Budget session that started on March 8 is likely to be curtailed and may end on March 25.
The session, which was earlier to be concluded on April 8, could be adjourned sine die before time, sources added. Several members on behest of their parties had earlier approached the Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Lok Sabha Speaker and Chairman of Rajya Sabha to curtail the session citing elections as the reason.
Trinamool Congress Parliamentary Party Lok Sabha Floor Leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Leader of the TMC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien had written to Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman respectively requesting them to adjourn the same. Elections are being held in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry from March 27 to April 29. The results for the same will be announced on May 2.
The first part of the Budget Session commenced with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind on January 29 and concluded on February 29. (ANI)
