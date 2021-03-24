Rajya Sabha adjourns for one hour as mark of respect to departed sitting member
Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned for one hour as a mark of respect to departed sitting MP A Mohammed John. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu mentioned the death of the AIADMK MP at the age of 72 years on March 23.
Naidu described him as a very polite, very simple, duty-minded finest gentleman.
It is ''very very sad,'' he remarked.
A social worker, John was elected to the Upper House on July 25, 2019.
It is ''indeed saddening to lose a colleague so early,'' he said. ''In passing away of Shri A Mohammed John the country has lost a dedicated social worker and an able parliamentarian. We deeply mourn the death of Shri A Mohammed John,'' Naidu said.
Members stood in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.
Naidu thereafter adjourned the proceedings for one hour.
