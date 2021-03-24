Left Menu

Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar, says PM Modi

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress-led state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of West Bengal and gave the slogan "Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar" (Bengal wants BJP government).

ANI | Contai (East Midnapore - West Bengal) | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:08 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in West Bengal's East Midnapore. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress-led state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of West Bengal and gave the slogan "Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar" (Bengal wants BJP government). Prime Minister Modi while addressing a public rally in the Contai area of poll-bound West Bengal's East Midnapore, said, "This is a very crucial time for first-time voters and youth aged around 25 in Bengal. They have the responsibility to build the future of Bengal and thus, 'Ashol Poriborton' is the need of the hour."

Targeting the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Prime Minister repeated the slogan, "2 May, Didi jacche, ashol poriborton asche" (On 2 May Didi will go and real change will come). "Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'. Thus on May 2, West Bengal will show the door to Didi," he said.

"TMC's khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe. The development of Bengal is BJP's commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal's future," Modi said. The Prime Minister further questioned regarding the relief material sent by the Central government and said, "Didi has not been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'."

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

