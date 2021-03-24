Urdu Bulletin: Ruckus in Bihar Assembly, surge in COVID-19 cases covered prominently

Various Urdu newspapers in the national capital on Wednesday reported the ruckus in Bihar Assembly by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021 and passage of the Finance Bill, 2021 from the Lok Sabha. Most publications also prominently carried the news regarding the surging cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted the ruckus in Bihar Assembly against Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. It reported that RJD MLA Satish Kumar and others including woman MLAs were carried out from the Assembly after he was allegedly manhandled by "police and local goons" inside the Assembly during a protest. The RJD leaders allegedly confined speaker Vijay Kumar Singh to his chamber inside the legislature building premises.

The publication also highlighted the COVID-19 situation in the country and reported that India has opened up its coronavirus vaccination drive for all above 45 years of age. Those who are eligible will be able to take the vaccination from April 1, 2021. The news of Delhi Disaster Management Authority banning gatherings, congregations and public celebrations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri in the wake of recent surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Hindustan Express: The newspaper carried the news f the ruckus in Bihar Assembly against the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021. The publication also highlighted that the Lok Sabha passed the Finance Bill, 2021, which gives effect to the financial proposals of the central government for the financial year 2021-22.

It also carried the news of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) releasing its last list for the West Bengal Assembly elections and announced 13 more candidates for the upcoming polls. (ANI)

