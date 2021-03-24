Assembly polls 2021: Assam's villages devoid of basic amenities

By Kumar Gaurav Despite claims of all-round development by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal government, a visit to villages in the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, however, paints a contrasting picture.

Residents of Bowalguri village, situated around 300 kilometres from Guwahati and just three kilometres away from North Lakhimpur, told ANI that they still lack basic amenities like drinking water and road connectivity. Bowalgudi has a total population of 2,543. There are about 556 houses spread across 251.34 hectares. Several residents were severely affected by the floods that ravaged the state earlier last year and many were forced to live on nearby railway tracks.

When asked about basic amenities, local women said that they don't have drinking water and have to arrange for water on their own. "We have electricity connection but road connectivity and potable water pipelines don't exist in the village. Several promises were made for roads earlier but none have been built so far. We will vote for the party who would be good for us," said a woman.

A few of them said they are not happy with the government as facilities had not yet reached their village. Shova, a local resident said, "We did not get any money from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic period. We don't have roads which connect to our village to the main highways."

Another voter, Binoti Das said she had not received a home under the government's housing scheme. While, another voter, Bhanu Das said that she had got a house under PMAY.

"I got a house under the government's PMAY scheme and our children are getting an education in school free of cost under the state government's initiative," she told ANI. Bina Hazarika, another voter said that she had received ration from the government during the COVID-19 induced lockdown but did not get the money that the government had promised.

"No money came our way during the lockdown but we received rations. Also, there are no roads in our village but I have got a toilet from the government's Swacch Bharat program. "I too did not receive enough support from the government. The flood came twice and we got enough rice and pulse for two days while we lived on the railway line for around two months," said Jaya Singh.

Despite the BJP's claim that all-around development has been done by the state government in the state, residents of the Bowalgudi village, situated three kilometres from the district headquarters, mostly claimed that the area lacks basic amenities. However, the BJP clarified that the party has always worked for the state's development. "The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) MLA has not worked for his constituency. Though AGP is our ally, but their MLA was not present for the people. That is why people there are not satisfied," State executive member of BJP Seemanto Das told ANI.

"BJP government has worked for the state. The BJP will form government again in the state," Seemanto said. The Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency consists of nine state Legislative Assembly seats, out of which, the BJP and its allies won six in the last election in 2016. It is part of the upper Assam region where the BJP has a majority of MLAs.

Assam Assembly elections for 126 seats will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 1 while 40 Assembly constituencies in 12 districts to go on polls on April 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

