Left Menu

PM Modi's letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan was a step in the right direction, and expressed hope that it would lead to a process of dialogue and reconciliation. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue reconciliation.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:13 IST
PM Modi's letter to Imran Khan step in right direction: Mehbooba

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan was a step in the right direction, and expressed hope that it would lead to a process of dialogue and reconciliation. “PM Modi reaching out to his Pakistani counterpart is a step in the right direction. As Vajpayee ji famously said, one can change his friends but not neighbours. I hope this leads to a process of dialogue & reconciliation. Kashmir needs healing,” she said on Twitter.

Modi had on Tuesday written to Khan to extend greetings to the people of that country on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

''As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with the people of Pakistan. For this, an environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility, is imperative,'' he said in the letter. PTI SSB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares hit 10-week closing low on policy tightening concerns

Hong Kong stocks marked their lowest close in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking an overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential U.S. rate hikes and global policy tightening.Elevated U.S. Treasury yields also dampened ris...

Malaysia to return U.S. plastic waste shipment under new U.N. rules

Malaysia will return a container of plastic trash en route from the United States as it violates new U.N. rules governing hazardous waste, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, one of the first signs of the regulations being enforced....

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and 2-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and 2-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff....

Germany's 10-year Bund yield falls to 5-week low on coronavirus worries

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a five-week low on Wednesday, a sign of growing unease over the euro zones economic outlook amid tighter restrictions to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19. Across the single-currency bloc, 10-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021