Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'liar', accuses BJP of bringing goons to Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "liar" and accused the BJP of bringing goons to the state.

ANI | Bishnupur (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:25 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaking in Bishnupur on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "liar" and accused the BJP of bringing goons to the state. Speaking at a public rally in Bishnupur, Mamata said: "I used to respect the chair of Prime Minister a lot, it is not like I don't know, but I haven't seen a liar like PM Modi. He only speaks lies. Who are the goons? Today, due to BJP torture, IPS officers in UP are leaving their jobs."

She also accused the BJP of bringing goons from Uttar Pradesh to destroy the culture of Bengal. The Trinamool Congress chief also said that farmers have been on the roads for over a year and the Centre has ensured that they are not able to walk on the roads. "This is due to the three syndicates of PM Modi, Amit Shah and Adani. Adani will loot all money and products, only Modi, Shah and Adani will get to eat. The rest of the people can only shed tears," she said.

She also lambasted the Centre for the fuel price hike. "He (PM Modi) promised to provide Rs 15 lakh to everyone. Did he provide? Then no Rs 15 lakhs, no votes for BJP," she remarked. "They said Beti Padhao Beti Bachao, yet they could not spend a single rupee. Yet our government provides scholarships of Rs 1000-2500 to girls," she added.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections, an intense tussle of power has been witnessed between BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with both sides at loggerheads with each other on various issues. Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

