Left Menu

Customs again serves notice to Kodiyeri's wife, asks her to appear on March 30

The customs department has again served notice to former Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife Vinodini Balakrishnan asking her to appear before its Kochi office on March 30.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:34 IST
Customs again serves notice to Kodiyeri's wife, asks her to appear on March 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The customs department has again served notice to former Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's wife Vinodini Balakrishnan asking her to appear before its Kochi office on March 30. This is the third notice which the department has sent so far to the wife of CPI(M) state secretary who skipped the last two notices.

Earlier, the department had asked Balakrishnan to appear before it Kochi office on March 10. The Customs department has alleged that she used an iPhone which was given by Unitac Builders' MD Santosh Eapen which was brought as a gift for guests who attend UAE National Day celebrations on December 2, 2019.

It was bought on the suggestion of Swapna Suresh, accused in the gold smuggling case. Santosh had earlier submitted an affidavit in the Kerala High Court which said five iPhones were bought as gifts to guests who attended the UAE National Day celebrations, which was held on December 2, 2019.

The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA,) along with the Enforcement Directorate and the customs department, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels. The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5 last year.

The customs department had also arrested Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eappen also in a US Dollar smuggling case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong shares hit 10-week closing low on policy tightening concerns

Hong Kong stocks marked their lowest close in more than 10 weeks on Wednesday, tracking an overnight slump in Wall Street, on concerns of potential U.S. rate hikes and global policy tightening.Elevated U.S. Treasury yields also dampened ris...

Malaysia to return U.S. plastic waste shipment under new U.N. rules

Malaysia will return a container of plastic trash en route from the United States as it violates new U.N. rules governing hazardous waste, the environment ministry said on Wednesday, one of the first signs of the regulations being enforced....

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and 2-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff.

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and 2-year sentence for assaulting AIIMS security staff....

Germany's 10-year Bund yield falls to 5-week low on coronavirus worries

Germanys benchmark 10-year bond yield fell to a five-week low on Wednesday, a sign of growing unease over the euro zones economic outlook amid tighter restrictions to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19. Across the single-currency bloc, 10-yea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021