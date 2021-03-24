AK Antony slams LDF over corruption, nepotism, Sabarimala controversy

Left Menu

Slamming the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, blaming it for corruption, nepotism and breaking rituals of Sabarimala Temple former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not be allowed to continue in power as "it will be a threat to Kerala."

Former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony. Image Credit: ANI

Slamming the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala, blaming it for corruption, nepotism and breaking rituals of Sabarimala Temple former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony on Wednesday said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should not be allowed to continue in power as "it will be a threat to Kerala." "Kerala people should think about the last five years. We saw his arrogance, corruption and nepotism," said Antony.

"In the Sabarimala controversy, the Kerala CM has now changed his stance. We had requested an all-party meeting with believers but Kerala CM was adamant that women activists should enter Sabarimala. It was with the police escort that they tried to take women activists to Sannidanam to break the rituals," he further said. "Keralites will not forget it nor forgive him. Pinarayi Vijayan will bear the consequences of it from voters of Kerala," he said.

He said that of all states in India, Kerala has the highest unemployment rate among educated youths. "In the last five years, the Left government was making backdoor appointments. Instead of recruiting through PSC, they made PSC into a party commission, to recruit party supporters," he said.

Antony alleged that "Corruption is the hallmark of the LDF government", and added, "The principal secretary who was controlling the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), became an accused in a case. If the Pinarayi Vijayan government comes to power again, the corruption and nepotism in the government will increase. This government should be thrown out by the people." "Under no circumstances, Pinarayi Vijayan should be allowed to continue in power. If it happens it will be a threat to Kerala," he added.

Antony said that BJP under the leadership of Narendra Modi and the Left government under Pinarayi Vijayan are birds of the same feather. "BJP is not suited for Keralas soil or for Kerala culture. Last time somehow a mistake happened in Nenom where BJP won a seat. This time that mistake should be rectified by not electing a single BJP MLA to Kerala Assembly."

"The prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas are skyrocketing. Will the voters, the housewives forgive the BJP government at the centre. BJP has not learned anything, they went to Assam and said they will implement CAA," he added. "Congress-led UDF should be elected to power. Once we come to power we will implement all the schemes listed in our manifesto including the NYAY scheme," he further said.

The election for the 140-member Kerala Assembly will be held on April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

