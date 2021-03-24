In Gurudev's land no one is 'Bohiragoto', PM Modi slams Mamata for calling BJP leaders outsiders

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Contai on Wednesday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for terming his party leaders outsiders.

Taking on Mamata, who has made Bengalis versus outsiders an issue during these elections, PM Modi at a public rally in recited Rabindra Nath Tagore's Vande Mataram. "The very Bengal from where Gurudev weaved every Indian in one garland and gave us - Punjab Sindh Gujarat Maratha Dravida Utkal Banga, Bindhya Himachal Yamuna Ganga Utkal Jaldhi tarang, in same Bengal, Didi is talking about Indians being outsiders," said the Prime Minister while responding to TMC chief's outsider jibe at BJP leaders.

Advertisement

Mamata Banerjee had taken pot-shots at the BJP leadership for sending its leaders from other states to West Bengal to strategise in the elections. "In India, not a single Indian is an outsider. All of them are children of Mother India. The Bengal that has given Vande Matram to the country and tied all of us together, in the same Bengal Mamata Didi is speaking about Bohiragoto," added the PM.

He also recalled that the state is a land of Bankim Chandra, Rabindra Thakur, Subhash Chandra Bose, Mata Hajra, Syama Prasad Mookerjee who are children of the soil. The Prime Minister also slammed the Chief Minister for terming BJP leaders tourists.

"She is calling us tourists, hurling insults on us. on Gurudev's soil, no one is considered outsider," added the Prime Minister who reiterated that on May 2 when BJP forms government, the Chief Minister will be from the soil of Bengal. Wooing women voters, considered TMCs supporters till now, the Prime Minister said that on May 2 it will be mothers and sisters who will give a befitting reply to the TMC by voting them out.

"When elections come, she says the government is at your doorsteps. On May 2, West Bengal will show Didi the door. "Lokera aapna ke forks dhikhawe" ( will show you doors) . The PM reiterated his government's commitment towards women.

"It is track record of BJP that at the core of every scheme is women empowerment. Be it the construction of toilets, electricity connection, LPG gas connection or registry of pucca houses in name of women and transferring money in Jan Dhan accounts of women," he said. He stated that Didi's government has deprived the farmers of modern technology, cold storage, food processing Industry. "BJP is vocal for local. It is our commitment. Bengal's farmer can't forget how cruel the CM was when she devoid them of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. Didi became enemy of farmers," he said.

"On May 2, the BJP government will be formed. And I will deposit three years of dues in the accounts of farmers. For fishermen, Bengal BJP has promised direct benefit transfer," asserted the Prime Minister. "We have started schemes to develop Haldia port. Haldia will become the centre of export-import. This will be done to generate employment. You have a natural resource like Digha beach," the PM said.

The development of Bengal is BJP's commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal's future, he said. Taking a dig at the Trinamool Congress-led state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to the development of West Bengal and gave the slogan "Bangla chaaye BJP sarkar" (Bengal wants BJP government).

Didi, even the children of West Bengal have understood your 'khela'. Thus on May 2, West Bengal will show the door to Didi," he said. "TMC's khela sesh hobe, bikash arambho hobe. The development of Bengal is BJP's commitment. We will work very hard for Bengal's future," Modi said.

The Prime Minister further questioned regarding the relief material sent by the Central government and said, "Didi has not been able to answer those who were first destroyed by Amphan and later by 'tolabaaz' of TMC. The relief sent to Bengal by Centre got stuck in the 'Bhaipo window'." Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)