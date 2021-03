Italian PM Draghi wants schools to open after Easter

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday he wanted the country's schools to start reopening after the Easter holidays, as the government looks to roll back COVID-related restrictions.

In a speech to parliament, Draghi said the vaccination campaign was gathering speed, but he reiterated that the European Union needed to apply export curbs on pharmaceutical companies that had not respected vaccine supply commitments.

Advertisement

"While the vaccination campaign continues it is good to start thinking about, and planning for reopenings. We are carefully watching data on infections but, if the epidemiological situation allows it, we will start reopening schools first of all," Draghi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)