Kerala polls: Amit Shah targets Vijayan over gold scam, asks if prime accused work in his office

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday targetted Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan-led government over the gold scam and asked if the prime accused of the case work in his office. "Did the prime accused of gold scam work in your office or not? Did your government give this accused Rs 3 lakh per month or not? Did your Principal Secretary make phone calls to help these accused or not?" Shah said.

The gold smuggling case came to light on July 5 last year after 30 kg of gold was seized by the customs from a package camouflaged as a diplomatic consignment addressed to the UAE consulate in the state capital. He was speaking in Kottayam's Kanjirappally on his campaign trail for the forthcoming assembly poll.

Shah also alleged that the state government called the Army very late for help during Kerala floods only for their own political mileage. "There have been two floods in Kerala, and over 500 people lost their lives. The left government calls our army very late, only for their own political mileage. They do not care about the lives of the people of Kerala," he added.

The Union Minister also hit out at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) governments and said that they have made Kerala a hub of corruption. "LDF and UDF governments have made Kerala a hub of corruption. When UDF comes to power, there is a solar light scam and during LDF's tenure, there are donor and gold scams," Shah said.

The election for 140-member Kerala Assembly in 14 districts will be held in a single phase on April 6. The counting of votes will be held on May 2. (ANI)

