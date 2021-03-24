Left Menu

ECI tells local administration to ensure voting without fear

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:12 IST
ECI tells local administration to ensure voting without fear

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sunil Arora said Wednesday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is hand-holding with local administration to ensure that people come out to vote in large numbers in a secure atmosphere.

A full bench of the ECI is on a two-day visit to West Bengal from Tuesday to review the arrangements for maintenance of law and order and other confidence-building measures as the first phase of asembly elections is scheduled to begin on March 27.

''The commission is doing hand-holding with the local administrations in order that more and more people come out and vote in secure atmosphere with no fear of any kind of coercion,'' Arora told a press conference here.

Opposition parties have often raised issues of election-related violence in the state and lodged complaints with the ECI.

The commission has appointed 209 general observers, 55 police observers and 85 expenditure observers for the assembly elections, to be held in eight phases.

''Even observers are being observed closely by the commission,'' he said.

The CEC said, an incident pertaining to a general observer was brought to the notice of ECI by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of West Bengal on March 22 and the additional CEO and the observer concerned was removed by afternoon that day and sent back to the place from where he had come.

Arora said that the commission, after going through details of the incident, has given directions that his removal as an observer is not enough and that he should be immediately placed under suspension and a chargesheet prepared for it.

Describing it as ''one of the rarest incidents'', the CEC said that this buttresses that even observers are also under watch by special observers as well as the commission.

The ECI shall not hesitate to take action in case of any dereliction. Arora said.

The CEC said that the full bench of the commission took stock of identification of troubled areas and the preventive actions taken to ensure free and fair elections.

Highlighting that all polling stations in the state will be on the ground floor, the CEC said, ''This is a non- negotiable issue for the commission for the benefit of voters aged 80-plus and those with disabilities.'' Arrangements have been made for availability of drinking water, electricity, ramps for the disabled and wheelchairs in the polling stations, Arora said.

Seizures worth Rs 169.60 crores have so far been made in the state, including Rs 33.31 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 13.22 crore and narcotics worth Rs 74.51 crore.

This is far more than seizures made during 2016 assembly elections and the last Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Based on complaints from several political parties, the commission has ordered a complete ban on bike rallies in all assembly constituencies 72 hours before the polling date and on the election day so that anti-social elements do not try to intimidate voters.

The CEC said that the order is applicable to all the poll-bound states and Union Territories.

The ECI has also directed that persons from the civic police or green police or ''so called student police'' are not engaged in any election-related duty 72 hours before polling, as well on the polling day and the day after.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil group denied permission to appeal against BHP dam ruling in UK

Englands Court of Appeal has denied permission for a 200,000-strong Brazilian claimant group to try and resurrect a 5.0 billion pound 6.9 billion lawsuit against Anglo-Australian mining giant BHP over a 2015 dam burst. We are both surprised...

Give 3-day notice to Arnab in case of his arrest: HC to police

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Mumbai Police to give the advance notice of three days to Republic TVs editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami if it wanted to arrest him in the Television Rating Point TRP scam case.A bench of Justices...

Alternatives to nursing homes get $12B boost in COVID bill

With the memory of the pandemics toll in nursing homes still raw, the COVID-19 relief bill is offering states a generous funding boost for home- and community-based care as an alternative to institutionalizing disabled people.Advocates hope...

NDA government has taken several steps to seal international borders to check infiltration:Modi at a rally in Assam. PTI DG

SNS SNS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021