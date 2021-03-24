Left Menu

Slovak foreign minister resigns as government crumbles

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:28 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Twitter(@IvanKorcok)

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok has announced he was resigning amid a crisis threatening the four-party government led by Prime Minister Ivan Matovic, his party said on Wednesday.

Korcok, the nominee of the Freedom and Solidarity Party, which has been demanding the government is reformed with the same parties under a new prime minister, is the sixth minister to quit the cabinet since the coalition row started at the beginning of March.

