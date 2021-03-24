Slovak foreign minister resigns as government crumbles

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok has announced he was resigning amid a crisis threatening the four-party government led by Prime Minister Ivan Matovic, his party said on Wednesday.

Korcok, the nominee of the Freedom and Solidarity Party, which has been demanding the government is reformed with the same parties under a new prime minister, is the sixth minister to quit the cabinet since the coalition row started at the beginning of March.

Advertisement

Also Read: Slovak PM says lives at stake as he pushes EU to speed up vaccine approvals

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)