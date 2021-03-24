BJP Mandal president found dead in Bengal's Dinhata

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mandal President was found dead near party office in Dinhata on Wednesday.

"It's a pre-planned murder. They (TMC) want us (BJP workers) to just sit at home out of fear but we will continue our fight," said a BJP worker.

Elections to the 294-member state Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

