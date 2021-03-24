Left Menu

Former Italian PM Berlusconi in hospital since Monday -sources

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since Monday and will not be able to attend any public events in the near future, two sources said on Wednesday. It was unclear why the 84-year-old media tycoon was hospitalized, but one source familiar with the matter said it was "nothing serious".

File photo. Image Credit: Flickr

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been in hospital since Monday and will not be able to attend any public events in the near future, two sources said on Wednesday.

It was unclear why the 84-year-old media tycoon was hospitalized, but one source familiar with the matter said it was "nothing serious". A source from Berlusconi's Forza Italia party said he had been staying at his house in Arcore, a small town close to Milan, before being taken to hospital.

"He will need to rest for a while," the source said, adding that until Saturday Berlusconi had been "very well". Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan this morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.

Last January, Berlusconi was hospitalized in Monaco due to heart problems and in September he survived coronavirus, which he defined as "the most dangerous challenge of his life". He underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also suffered prostate cancer.

Berlusconi has spent much of his time recuperating from coronavirus at his daughter Marina's house in Provence, in southeast France.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

