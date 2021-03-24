Left Menu

If 'Mahajath' wins Assam polls, CM will be from Congress: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday if the 'Mahajath' alliance wins election in Assam then the Chief Minister will be from his party.

ANI | Jorhat (Assam) | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:29 IST
If 'Mahajath' wins Assam polls, CM will be from Congress: Gaurav Gogoi
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi speaking to ANI in Jorhat on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

By Archana Prasad Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said on Wednesday if the 'Mahajath' alliance wins election in Assam then the Chief Minister will be from his party.

Speaking to ANI, Gogoi said that Congress is contesting the maximum number of seats in Assam and ruled out the possibility of any deputy chief minister if 'Mahajath' elected to power in the state. "We are contesting on a maximum number of seats. In this alliance, there are many parties. The dominant party is Congress, Mahajath will form the government but the Chief Minister will be from the Congress party. There is not going to be any deputy Chief Minister," the Congress leader said.

"This alliance was formed to oppose the CAA. There is no question, the Chief Minister face will be from Congress," he further said. When asked about having an alliance with Badruddin Ajmal's AIUDF, he said: "In last elections, it was Tarun Gogoi ji who proposed the third party in Rajya Sabha candidate which was supported by Congress."

"One very conveniently remembers that's a statement but conveniently forgets that Tarun Gogoi ji, Ajmal ji, Congress, AIUDF and civil society came together to send a prominent anti-CAA critic to Rajya Sabha and that was the beginning for the formation of 'Mahajoth'," he added. Gogoi said that the alliance was formed to oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act and to take on the Centre to nullify it.

"We had launched anti-CAA protest by asking people to donate 'gamosa', while BJP is deceiving people. In Bengal, their manifesto mentions CAA, but in Assam, it has no mention. The CAA is a central law, why is BJP using CAA in 1 state and excluding in another," he said. 'Mahajath' comprises of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, the Anchalik Gana Marcha (AGM) and the Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

In Assam, Assembly elections on 126 seats shall be held in three phases from March 27. Votes will be counted on May 2. In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam Assembly. BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF 12 seats.

Congress, which ran the state for three straight terms under the leadership of Tarun Gogoi, could manage to win only 26 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany to ditch plan for extra COVID-19-related holidays-sources

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leaders of federal states are set to ditch a plan agreed on Tuesday for two extra rest-days around the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, government sources said on ...

I cried after seeing footage of our loss to Oman in World Cup Qualifiers: Stimac

Indian football team head coach Igor Stimac on Wednesday revealed that he was in tears after watching the footage of his sides defeat to Oman despite leading till the 82nd minute of their opening World Cup Qualifier in 2019.India were leadi...

German 10-year bond yields hit 5-week low, strong PMI stems fall

Germanys 10-year bond yield fell to a five-week low on Wednesday, a sign of unease that tighter restrictions to contain a fresh wave of COVID-19 could hurt the euro zone economy. Still, IHS Markits flash composite PMI, a closely-tracked eco...

Taiwan to ration water for 1 million households, tech hub unaffected

Taiwan will from next month ration water for more than one million households in the centre of the island because of a drought but the technology hub of Hsinchu will not be affected, Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said on Wednesday.Sub-tropi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021