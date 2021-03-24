Parliament passes National Commission for Allied, Healthcare Professions Bill '

Left Menu

A bill to set up a Commission for regulating and prescribing uniform education standards for allied and healthcare professionals was approved by Parliament with the Lok Sabha giving nod to the legislation by a voice vote on Wednesday.The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2021, seeks to provide for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by allied and healthcare professionals.Replying to a debate on the Bill, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the legislation is aimed at fulfilling long-pending demands of the sector, and enhance employment opportunities for professionals.

Replying to a debate on the Bill, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the legislation is aimed at fulfilling long-pending demands of the sector, and enhance employment opportunities for professionals. ''The paramedics and allied healthcare workers are critical part of the medical profession and their contribution is similar to doctors, if not more. The group of allied professionals is large and the bill is trying to regulate this field, by providing dignity to their roles,'' he said.

The bill has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha last week.

