Turkish foreign minister says he held "constructive" talks with U.S.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday he had "constructive" talks with his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken all aspects of Turkey-U.S. ties, in their first face-to-face meeting since Joe Biden was elected U.S. president.

Blinken and Cavusoglu met at NATO in Brussels and discussed a dispute over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-400 defence systems, conflicts in Syria and Libya, as well as the situation in the eastern Mediterranean, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)