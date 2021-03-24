Turkey's Erdogan says to present new constitution text next year

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday the text of a new constitution will be presented to the Turkish people for discussion next year, having overhauled the previous constitution in 2017 to grant his office sweeping powers.

Erdogan revealed the plan in a speech to a congress of his ruling AK Party. He had said last month the AKP and its nationalist allies may start work on drafting a new constitution.

