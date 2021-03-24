Restore old Union Territory status of Goa: Congress MLA

Panaji, Mar 24 (PTI)A Congress MLA on Wednesday demanded that Goa be recognised as a Union Territory once again as its independent statehood has become a ''negative point'' as far as the generation of revenue is concerned.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, MLA Ravi Naik, a former chief minister, said this demand was his personal opinion.

''We were getting all financial benefits from the Centre when we were a Union Territory. Independent statehood has become a negative point for Goa. We don't get revenue.

Goa's financial status is bad,'' the Ponda MLA said.

Goa was part of the Union Territory of Daman, Diu and Goa, all former Portuguese colonies, before becoming a full-fledged state in May, 1987.

