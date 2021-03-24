Left Menu

Former Italian PM Berlusconi will soon be discharged from hospital, party says

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will soon be able to leave the hospital where he was admitted last Monday for a routine check-up, his Forza Italia party said on Wednesday. "Berlusconi is currently hospitalized at San Raffaele (in Milan) for routine clinical monitoring and adjustment to ongoing therapy.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:13 IST
Former Italian PM Berlusconi will soon be discharged from hospital, party says
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@berlusconi)

Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi will soon be able to leave the hospital where he was admitted last Monday for a routine check-up, his Forza Italia party said on Wednesday.

"Berlusconi is currently hospitalized at San Raffaele (in Milan) for routine clinical monitoring and adjustment to ongoing therapy. He will be discharged shortly," the party said. Before being taken to San Raffaele hospital, the 84-year-old media tycoon was staying at his house in the small town of Arcore, close to Milan, a party source said.

"He will need to rest for a while," the source said. Berlusconi was unable to attend a court hearing in Milan on Wednesday morning for a judicial case in which he is involved.

Last January, Berlusconi was hospitalized in Monaco due to heart problems and in September he survived COVID-19, which he defined as "the most dangerous challenge of his life". He underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also suffered prostate cancer.

Berlusconi has spent much of his time recuperating from COVID-19 at his daughter Marina's house in Provence, in southeast France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish COVID-19 data "worrying" as reopening call looms - deputy PM

A sharp week-on-week rise in the number of people in Ireland being referred for COVID-19 testing this week is a worrying development, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, as the government weighs a slight easing of restrictions.Ireland ...

Olympic snowboarder Julie Pomagalski dies in avalanche at 40

Julie Pomagalski, a former Olympic snowboarder from France, has died in an avalanche in the Swiss Alps. She was 40.Pomagalski competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics and the 2006 Turin Games. She won gold i...

FACTBOX - The Suez Canal

Tug boats were attempting on Wednesday to free a container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through the waterway. Heres are some facts about the Suez Canal, one of the worlds busiest waterways and a vital so...

Sudeva Delhi look to finish their debut campaign with win against Aizawl FC

Sudeva Delhi FC will look to extend their three-game winning streak when they face Aizawl FC in the last game of their debut I-League season here on Thursday.Sudeva Delhi have had a memorable outing and will like to finish their campaign wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021