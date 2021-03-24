WB polls: Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

WB polls: Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politicsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed BJP candidate from West Bengal's Ausgram seat Kalita Majhi, who reportedly works as a house help, and said she is an example in politics.
Taking to Twitter, Modi also tagged a media report on Majhi, which states that she is the wife of a plumber and works as a house maid earning a modest income.
Majhi, the BJP candidate from the Ausgram assembly seat in West Bengal, is an example in politics, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
''Kalita ji, who earns a livelihood in a self-respecting manner, has emerged as a new hope for the society through her dedication to serve,'' he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hindi
- Kalita ji
- Bengal
- Narendra Modi
- Modi
- Ausgram
- Kalita Majhi
- Majhi
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Kolkata fire: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to next of kin of deceased
Wherever there is no double-engine govt, policies empowering poor either not being implemented or moving at slow pace: PM Modi.
Tripura experienced change with 3-year govt of double engine at state and Centre: PM Modi at inauguration of development projects for state.
With opening of Feni Bridge, Agartala will become closest city in country to an international sea port: PM Narendra Modi.
Tripura emerging as role model among big states that don't have double-engine governments: PM Modi