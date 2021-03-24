WB polls: Modi lauds BJP candidate who works as house help, says she is example in politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed BJP candidate from West Bengal's Ausgram seat Kalita Majhi, who reportedly works as a house help, and said she is an example in politics.

Taking to Twitter, Modi also tagged a media report on Majhi, which states that she is the wife of a plumber and works as a house maid earning a modest income.

Majhi, the BJP candidate from the Ausgram assembly seat in West Bengal, is an example in politics, Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Kalita ji, who earns a livelihood in a self-respecting manner, has emerged as a new hope for the society through her dedication to serve,'' he said.

