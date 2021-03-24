Left Menu

Opposition MLAs hold parallel assembly in Bihar Assembly premises

Opposition MLAs on Wednesday held a parallel assembly session chaired by RJD leader Bhudev Choudhary in the lawns of the Bihar Assembly, even as proceedings went on in the state legislature.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:24 IST
Opposition MLAs hold parallel assembly in Bihar Assembly premises
The opposition leaders hold a parallel assembly session in Bihar Assembly premises (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Opposition MLAs on Wednesday held a parallel assembly session chaired by RJD leader Bhudev Choudhary in the lawns of the Bihar Assembly, even as proceedings went on in the state legislature. Choudhary officiated as 'Speaker' for the proceedings in the parallel Assembly, which was held to protest the ruckus in the state assembly yesterday over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

"I have been chosen as 'Speaker' of this session and I have asked the members to choose a Chief Minister," Bhudev Choudhary said. Participants in the 'parallel Assembly session' which comprised members of the RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI and CPI(M) were also seen carrying placards with slogans against the ruling NDA-government.

Meanwhile, Bihar state legislative assembly witnessed voting for the post of deputy speaker of the house. NDA candidate Maheshwar Hazari was chosen by voice vote in the absence of opposition members in the house. Earlier today RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the eviction of MLAs from the the state assembly after a ruckus over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

The RJD leader also threatened to boycott the remaining assembly sessions in the tenure of the current government if Kumar did not issue an apology. On Tuesday evening, the assembly session witnessed multiple adjournments as RJD leaders shouted slogans against the bill. After a few Opposition leaders prevented Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had said: "I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021). The provisions of the bill empower the Special Armed Police to conduct searches and arrests without producing a warrant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dinesh Shahra Foundation launches 'Jal Shakti Mission'

New Delhi India, March 24 ANIDigpu On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation DSF took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation. The Foundation whi...

24 kg of gold from Guwahati seized near Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI Smuggled foreign-marked gold, weighing 25 kg and worth Rs 11.63 crore being transported from Guwahati to Hyderabad, has been seized near here.The SUV carrying the yellow metal was also seized and three people in the ve...

INX Media: Delhi court issues summons against P Chidambaram, son Karti and others in money laundering case.

INX Media Delhi court issues summons against P Chidambaram, son Karti and others in money laundering case....

Denmark's government proposes $11.6 bln aid package to businesses

Denmarks government on Wednesday proposed a new economic aid package worth 73 billion Danish crowns 11.62 billion to help businesses suffering from lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.1 6.2841 Danish crowns Editing by Ali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021