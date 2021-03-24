Opposition MLAs hold parallel assembly in Bihar Assembly premises

Opposition MLAs on Wednesday held a parallel assembly session chaired by RJD leader Bhudev Choudhary in the lawns of the Bihar Assembly, even as proceedings went on in the state legislature. Choudhary officiated as 'Speaker' for the proceedings in the parallel Assembly, which was held to protest the ruckus in the state assembly yesterday over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

"I have been chosen as 'Speaker' of this session and I have asked the members to choose a Chief Minister," Bhudev Choudhary said. Participants in the 'parallel Assembly session' which comprised members of the RJD, Congress, CPI-ML, CPI and CPI(M) were also seen carrying placards with slogans against the ruling NDA-government.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Bihar state legislative assembly witnessed voting for the post of deputy speaker of the house. NDA candidate Maheshwar Hazari was chosen by voice vote in the absence of opposition members in the house. Earlier today RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav demanded an apology from Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the eviction of MLAs from the the state assembly after a ruckus over the Bihar Special Armed Police Bill 2021.

The RJD leader also threatened to boycott the remaining assembly sessions in the tenure of the current government if Kumar did not issue an apology. On Tuesday evening, the assembly session witnessed multiple adjournments as RJD leaders shouted slogans against the bill. After a few Opposition leaders prevented Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha from leaving his chamber, police personnel reached the assembly premises to evict the MLAs. Women MLAs of the Opposition were carried out of the assembly building by women security personnel.

Chief minister Nitish Kumar had said: "I have never seen such activities in the Assembly. They (Opposition MLAs) should have participated in the debate. We would have replied to every question of them (regarding Bihar Special Armed Police Bill, 2021). The provisions of the bill empower the Special Armed Police to conduct searches and arrests without producing a warrant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)