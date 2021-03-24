Mopa airport's first phase to be commissioned in Aug 2022: Goa CM

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in North Goa will be commissioned in August 2022 and 23.55 percent physical work on the project has been completed.

In a written reply tabled on the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly, Sawant said the construction of the runways, taxiways, passenger terminal building, ATC tower, administration building, compound wall among other infrastructure, is underway.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte had raised the question seeking to know the progress of work on Mopa airport.

The chief minister said 23.55 percent of the physical work on the project has been achieved.

''The first phase of the airport is expected to be commissioned by August 2022,'' he said.

Court clearances and the COVID-19 pandemic had led to delays in implementation of the project, he added.

