Left Menu

Mopa airport's first phase to be commissioned in Aug 2022: Goa CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:29 IST
Mopa airport's first phase to be commissioned in Aug 2022: Goa CM
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the first phase of the international airport at Mopa in North Goa will be commissioned in August 2022 and 23.55 percent physical work on the project has been completed.

In a written reply tabled on the first day of the budget session of the state Assembly, Sawant said the construction of the runways, taxiways, passenger terminal building, ATC tower, administration building, compound wall among other infrastructure, is underway.

Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte had raised the question seeking to know the progress of work on Mopa airport.

The chief minister said 23.55 percent of the physical work on the project has been achieved.

''The first phase of the airport is expected to be commissioned by August 2022,'' he said.

Court clearances and the COVID-19 pandemic had led to delays in implementation of the project, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dinesh Shahra Foundation launches 'Jal Shakti Mission'

New Delhi India, March 24 ANIDigpu On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation DSF took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation. The Foundation whi...

24 kg of gold from Guwahati seized near Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI Smuggled foreign-marked gold, weighing 25 kg and worth Rs 11.63 crore being transported from Guwahati to Hyderabad, has been seized near here.The SUV carrying the yellow metal was also seized and three people in the ve...

INX Media: Delhi court issues summons against P Chidambaram, son Karti and others in money laundering case.

INX Media Delhi court issues summons against P Chidambaram, son Karti and others in money laundering case....

Denmark's government proposes $11.6 bln aid package to businesses

Denmarks government on Wednesday proposed a new economic aid package worth 73 billion Danish crowns 11.62 billion to help businesses suffering from lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.1 6.2841 Danish crowns Editing by Ali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021