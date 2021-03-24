TMC writes to state's election officer, alleges opposition misusing Central agencies

Left Menu

All India Trinamool Congress wrote to State's Chief Electoral Officer stating the absence of a level playing field vis-a-vis the ongoing assembly election. TMC in a letter blamed the opposition for misusing Central agencies.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi All India Trinamool Congress wrote to State's Chief Electoral Officer stating the absence of a level playing field vis-a-vis the ongoing assembly election. TMC in a letter blamed the opposition for misusing Central agencies.

"Central agencies are deliberately disturbing and/or summoning candidates/leaders/spokespersons of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) in cases that have been pending at least for the past 5 years. On the contrary, the same central agencies have not summoned any candidates/ leaders/spokespersons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP, though equally accused in such alleged crimes)" the letter said. TMC termed it as clear proof of misuse of such central agencies by the party in power at the Centre.

It further added that the misuse is to an extent that a false narrative was being created about the AITC is being used to influence the electorate in the State. Further, it reads, "Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, other Chief Ministers and Ministers of various States where the BJP is in power and other BJP leaders of various States, being star campaigners for the BJP, have been utilizing and misusing their government office, such as official government transport, official machinery/personnel etc, for the purpose of election campaigning in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, 2021. The same is creating a complete mockery of a level-playing field."

The complete state machinery including the police is now under the control of the Election Commission of India (ECI). It is imperative and necessary that the ECI immediately issue necessary directions to central agencies namely ED, CBI, NIA, IT, etc., working in the State mandating that such central agencies refrain from taking biased/partisan coercive steps/action during the pendency of the ongoing election. "We have always favoured an unbiased administration, state and central, and a resultant free and fair poll. We call upon you to create a level playing field vis-a-vis the State elections, where restrictions, rules and regulations are applied uniformly and such application is not discriminatory," the complaint copy reads.

Elections to the 294-member assembly will be held from March 27 to April 29 in eight phases. Results will be declared on May 2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

