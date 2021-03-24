Left Menu

Beware of Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' as it's 'Mahajhoot': Modi

PTI | Bihpuria | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:48 IST
Beware of Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' as it's 'Mahajhoot': Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday called upon the people of Assam to beware of the Congress-AIUDF 'Mahajoth' (grand alliance) as it is a 'Mahajhoot' (grand lie).

Slamming the Congress, Modi, while addressing an election rally here, said the grand old party does not have ideals or able leaders.

''Congress ke paas na neta hai na niti, sirf Mahajhoot hai (Congress doesn't have either a leader or ideals, it only has a grand lie),'' he said.

''I have come to awaken you to the fact that Congress's hand is with those forces that are a danger to the state's identity and culture,'' Modi said.

Attacking the opposition alliance, he said that Congress can go to any extent to win elections.

''Now Congress has aligned with a party which was born and thrived on the strength of the infiltrators,'' he said.

Alleging that Congress divides people, he said, ''They can do anything, betray anyone for votes.'' The prime minister claimed that the NDA government has taken steps to check illegal infiltration from Bangladesh and strengthen border security.

''With the people's increasing trust in the BJP government which has protected the state's cultural heritage and traditions, can you hand Assam over to those who will allow entry of illegal immigrants to destroy the state's identity?'' he said.

The prime minister is on a day-long visit to Assam to address two election rallies at Bihpuria and Sipajhar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dinesh Shahra Foundation launches 'Jal Shakti Mission'

New Delhi India, March 24 ANIDigpu On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation DSF took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation. The Foundation whi...

24 kg of gold from Guwahati seized near Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI Smuggled foreign-marked gold, weighing 25 kg and worth Rs 11.63 crore being transported from Guwahati to Hyderabad, has been seized near here.The SUV carrying the yellow metal was also seized and three people in the ve...

INX Media: Delhi court issues summons against P Chidambaram, son Karti and others in money laundering case.

INX Media Delhi court issues summons against P Chidambaram, son Karti and others in money laundering case....

Denmark's government proposes $11.6 bln aid package to businesses

Denmarks government on Wednesday proposed a new economic aid package worth 73 billion Danish crowns 11.62 billion to help businesses suffering from lockdown restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic.1 6.2841 Danish crowns Editing by Ali...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021