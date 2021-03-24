Hallmark of VIjayan govt arrogance and corruption, says A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI): Lashing out at the Left Front government in Kerala, senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday alleged the hallmark of the five-year rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrogance, ego and corruption and people of the state would not give another term for them.

Addressing a press meet here, the former defence minister claimed the Left leaders and ministers were nowadays attempting to change their arrogant attitude and working style keeping an eye on the April 6 assembly polls.

He also cited the alleged change of stand taken by Vijayan and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on the Sabarimala women entry issue to support his argument.

''Let's have a look back at the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state for a second.The hallmark of his five year rule was arrogance, ego, extravagance and gross corruption in all sectors,'' he said.

The devotees in the state would not forgive Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue, he said, adding that the stubborn stand taken by the Left government to ensure the entry of young women at the holy shrine had made things complicated.

''Now the Chief Minister is saying that the final verdict of the Supreme Court will be implemented only after consulting with everyone includingpolitical parties and devotees and he will not take any hasty decision,'' Antony said.

There would not have been this much damage in the state if the present stand had been taken earlier, he said.

Ridiculing Kadakampally Surendran, the Congress veteran said the minister had done everything as directed by the Chief Minister and is now admitting his mistake.

But, people would realise this sudden change of stand, Antony added.

The Devaswom minister had recently expressed regret over the incidents that happened in Sabarimala in connection with the women entry issue two years ago.

Antony also asked if the people would ever forget the picture of the police-escorted journey of a young woman from Pampa to Makkoottam, the trekking path.

''Devotees will not forgive the government for this.The Left government will suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming polls,'' he claimed.PTI LGK BN BN

