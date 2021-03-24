Left Menu

Hallmark of VIjayan govt arrogance and corruption, says A K Antony

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:52 IST
Hallmark of VIjayan govt arrogance and corruption, says A K Antony

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 24 (PTI): Lashing out at the Left Front government in Kerala, senior Congress leader A K Antony on Wednesday alleged the hallmark of the five-year rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrogance, ego and corruption and people of the state would not give another term for them.

Addressing a press meet here, the former defence minister claimed the Left leaders and ministers were nowadays attempting to change their arrogant attitude and working style keeping an eye on the April 6 assembly polls.

He also cited the alleged change of stand taken by Vijayan and Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran on the Sabarimala women entry issue to support his argument.

''Let's have a look back at the Pinarayi Vijayan government in the state for a second.The hallmark of his five year rule was arrogance, ego, extravagance and gross corruption in all sectors,'' he said.

The devotees in the state would not forgive Vijayan on the Sabarimala issue, he said, adding that the stubborn stand taken by the Left government to ensure the entry of young women at the holy shrine had made things complicated.

''Now the Chief Minister is saying that the final verdict of the Supreme Court will be implemented only after consulting with everyone includingpolitical parties and devotees and he will not take any hasty decision,'' Antony said.

There would not have been this much damage in the state if the present stand had been taken earlier, he said.

Ridiculing Kadakampally Surendran, the Congress veteran said the minister had done everything as directed by the Chief Minister and is now admitting his mistake.

But, people would realise this sudden change of stand, Antony added.

The Devaswom minister had recently expressed regret over the incidents that happened in Sabarimala in connection with the women entry issue two years ago.

Antony also asked if the people would ever forget the picture of the police-escorted journey of a young woman from Pampa to Makkoottam, the trekking path.

''Devotees will not forgive the government for this.The Left government will suffer a heavy defeat in the upcoming polls,'' he claimed.PTI LGK BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State IC for Power New and Renewable Energy, launched the GRAM UJALA programme today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this program Convergence Energy Services Limited CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary ...

EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official

The European Union shouldnt be the useful idiot of the COVID-19 pandemic by exporting vaccines while other countries keep supplies for themselves, a French official said on Wednesday, backing plans for tougher rules on vaccine exports.Europ...

Dinesh Shahra Foundation launches 'Jal Shakti Mission'

New Delhi India, March 24 ANIDigpu On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation DSF took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation. The Foundation whi...

24 kg of gold from Guwahati seized near Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI Smuggled foreign-marked gold, weighing 25 kg and worth Rs 11.63 crore being transported from Guwahati to Hyderabad, has been seized near here.The SUV carrying the yellow metal was also seized and three people in the ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021