Left Menu

U.S. won't force allies into "us-or-them" choice on China, Blinken to say

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:58 IST
U.S. won't force allies into "us-or-them" choice on China, Blinken to say

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to tell NATO allies later on Wednesday that China is a threat to the West but that it will not force anyone to choose sides between Washington and Beijing.

"The United States won’t force allies into an 'us-or-them' choice with China," Blinken, on his maiden voyage to Europe as Washington's top diplomat, will say at NATO headquarters, according to excepts of a speech to be made at 1400 GMT.

"Countries can work with China where possible," he said, noting that climate change was an area where cooperation was necessary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

R.K. Singh launches GRAM UJALA programme in Varanasi

Shri R.K. Singh, the Union Minister of State IC for Power New and Renewable Energy, launched the GRAM UJALA programme today in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Under this program Convergence Energy Services Limited CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary ...

EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official

The European Union shouldnt be the useful idiot of the COVID-19 pandemic by exporting vaccines while other countries keep supplies for themselves, a French official said on Wednesday, backing plans for tougher rules on vaccine exports.Europ...

Dinesh Shahra Foundation launches 'Jal Shakti Mission'

New Delhi India, March 24 ANIDigpu On World Water Day 2021, Dinesh Shahra Foundation DSF took a major decision to strengthen its environmental sustainability initiatives by venturing into the domain of river conservation. The Foundation whi...

24 kg of gold from Guwahati seized near Hyderabad, 3 held

Hyderabad, Mar 24 PTI Smuggled foreign-marked gold, weighing 25 kg and worth Rs 11.63 crore being transported from Guwahati to Hyderabad, has been seized near here.The SUV carrying the yellow metal was also seized and three people in the ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021