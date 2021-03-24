U.S. won't force allies into "us-or-them" choice on China, Blinken to say

U.S. won't force allies into "us-or-them" choice on China, Blinken to sayReuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:58 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to tell NATO allies later on Wednesday that China is a threat to the West but that it will not force anyone to choose sides between Washington and Beijing.
"The United States won’t force allies into an 'us-or-them' choice with China," Blinken, on his maiden voyage to Europe as Washington's top diplomat, will say at NATO headquarters, according to excepts of a speech to be made at 1400 GMT.
"Countries can work with China where possible," he said, noting that climate change was an area where cooperation was necessary.
