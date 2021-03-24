Union Minister Prakash Javedkar releases NDA manifesto for Kerala assembly polls

An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against ''Love Jihad'', employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedkar here on Wednesday.

At a press meet, Javadekar claimed the BJP manifesto is progressive, dynamic and development oriented and Kerala was awaiting such a manifesto.

Attacking the Left-ruled state government, Javadekar said there was an attempt to hijack Prime Minister Narendra Modi's projects and use it in Kerala with minute changes and present them before the people in a new form.

''Our manifesto is progressive, dynamic, aspirational and developmental oriented.Kerala was waiting for such a manifesto.'' ''As to the key points, the manifesto guarantees employment to at least one from each family, terrorism free Kerala, hunger free Kerala, Sabarimala legislation (to protect the traditions of the hill shrine),free laptop to high school students, Love jihad legislation,'' Javadekar said.

He said the landless SC/ST community members will get five acres for agriculture purposes. The manifesto also promised six cooking gas cylinders free to all BPL families.

''Pinarayi government has started hijacking central government schemes by making little modifications and taking credit,'' the union minister alleged.PTI RRT BN BN

