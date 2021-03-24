Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:14 IST
U.S.' Harris urges Congress to act for 'lasting' gun control -CBS News interview

U.S. President Joe Biden has not ruled out taking executive action to tackle gun violence, but Congress should pass gun control legislation for a more lasting impact, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

Harris, in an interview on CBS News' "CBS This Morning" program, said Biden was prepared to sign two recent gun-related bills passed by the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives and urged the narrowly-divided Senate to pass them as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

