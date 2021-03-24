Left Menu

Pak court grants pre-arrest bail to PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz in illegal land acquisition case

The Lahore High Court stopped the National Accountability Bureau NAB from arresting Maryam, Vice President of the main Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N, and granted her bail till April 12.It also directed her to deposit surety bonds worth 1 million Pakistani rupees USD 6330.The NAB is probing 47-year-old Maryam for 148 kanals 18.5 acres of land that she allegedly purchased in Lahore illegally using official resources and for money laundering in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:15 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:15 IST
Pak court grants pre-arrest bail to PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz in illegal land acquisition case

A Pakistani court on Wednesday granted pre-arrest bail to Maryam Nawaz, daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in an illegal land acquisition case till April 12. The Lahore High Court stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Maryam, Vice President of the main Opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and granted her bail till April 12.

It also directed her to deposit surety bonds worth 1 million Pakistani rupees (USD 6330).

The NAB is probing 47-year-old Maryam for 148 kanals (18.5 acres) of land that she allegedly purchased in Lahore illegally using official resources and for money laundering in connection with the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. In the money laundering investigation, she has been on bail since November 2019. The anti-graft body had also moved the Lahore High Court seeking cancellation of her bail following which the court issued her a notice for April 7.

The NAB has accused Maryam of committing money laundering through investments of variable heavy amounts being the main shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills. It said she was involved in money laundering with the help of some foreigners during the period of 1992-93 when her father was the prime minister.

The NAB has summoned her on Friday in both the cases. The PML-N and Maryam expressed fear that NAB would arrest her in the land case.

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has directed all party lawmakers from Punjab province to accompany his daughter from her Jati Umra Raiwind residence to the NAB office in Lahore on Friday to express solidarity with her. Following the PML-N’s decision to gather maximum party leaders and workers outside the NAB provincial headquarters on Friday, the bureau has sought “foolproof security” from Rangers and police.

The NAB had summoned Maryam in August last year, but clashes between PML-N workers and police broke out outside its Lahore headquarters upon her arrival to record a statement in an investigation against her.

The NAB said there are reports its building may come under attack from political workers and others on the occasion of Maryam’s appearance before the bureau on Friday.

The government has approved deploying of the Rangers and police to protect the NAB building and has also declared the area as ''red zone''.

Talking to the media outside the court on Wednesday, Maryam said the days of Prime Minister Imran Khan's government are numbered and that is why the ''puppet premier'' is using NAB against her.

“It is for the first time in the country's history that the area having the anti-graft body's building is declared red zone that shows the defeat of the government and the powers that be,” she said. She said she earlier faced jail but this time would not let the government put her behind bar easily in fake cases. Maryam was sentenced to seven years in jail in July 2018 in connection with the case that pertains to the ownership of the Sharif family’s posh apartments at Avenfield House in London. The sentence was, however, suspended by the Islamabad High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, marine agent says

The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the fastest shipping route from Europe to Asia is expected to resume soon, marine agent GAC said on Wednesday....

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Intels shares jumped on plans to expand chip-making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic offi...

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...

Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. COVID-19 vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021