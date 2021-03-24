Left Menu

Turkey says EU needs to stop "playing for time", take concrete steps for better ties

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-03-2021 18:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:37 IST
Turkey says EU needs to stop "playing for time", take concrete steps for better ties
File photo. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on the European Union to stop "playing for time" and making conditional remarks about Turkey, urging the bloc to take steps to improve the positive momentum in ties, a day before an EU summit where the bloc's leaders will discuss ties with Ankara.

The EU is ready to deepen trade ties with Turkey but will maintain the threat of economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the bloc's interests, according to a draft statement due to be agreed by EU leaders at the summit.

Speaking to reporters in Brussels after a NATO meeting, Cavusoglu said the bloc had to take steps on updating a customs union with Turkey and granting Turks visa-free travel into the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Giant container ship stuck in Suez Canal partially refloated, marine agent says

The giant container ship that has been blocking the Suez Canal for more than a day has been partially refloated and traffic along the fastest shipping route from Europe to Asia is expected to resume soon, marine agent GAC said on Wednesday....

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open ahead of March business surveys; Intel shines

U.S. stock indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as Intels shares jumped on plans to expand chip-making capacity, while investors looked to business surveys for March and another day of testimonies from the top two U.S. economic offi...

Industrial activities may gather further momentum on rise in govt capex, vaccination drive: Kant

Industrial activities in India are expected to gather further momentum on account of an increase in government capital expenditure, accelerate the COVID-19 vaccination drive, and resolute push to long-pending reforms, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh...

Vietnam seeks to diversify COVID-19 vaccine sources amid supply issues

Vietnam on Wednesday called for urgent diversification of its sources for COVID-19 vaccines amid global supply problems, as the Southeast Asian country pushes forward with an inoculation program that began earlier this month. COVID-19 vacci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021