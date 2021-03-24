Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.

LGM1 TN-HC-DMK-EVM DMK approaches Madras HC to restrain EC from using old EVMs Chennai: The DMK moved the Madras High Court with a plea to restrain the Election Commission from using electronic voting machines that were beyond the expiry period of 15 years, in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Advertisement

MDS6 KL-NUNS-SHAH Amit Shah assures action against culprits in nuns harassment incident Kanjirappally (Ker): Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured strong action against those who allegedly harassed nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation during their train journey via Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

MDS14 KL-POLLS-BJP-MANIFESTO Union Minister Prakash Javedkar releases NDA manifesto for Kerala assembly polls Thiruvananthapuram: An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against ''Love Jihad'', employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedkar here.

MES3 KL-POLLS-ANTONY Hallmark of Vijayan govt arrogance and corruption, says A K Antony Thiruvananthapuram: Lashing out at the Left Front government in Kerala, senior Congress leader A K Antony alleged the hallmark of the five-year rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrogance, ego and corruption and people of the state would not give another term for them.

PTI ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)