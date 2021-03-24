Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:37 IST
Chennai, Mar 24 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5.30 PM.

LGM1 TN-HC-DMK-EVM DMK approaches Madras HC to restrain EC from using old EVMs Chennai: The DMK moved the Madras High Court with a plea to restrain the Election Commission from using electronic voting machines that were beyond the expiry period of 15 years, in the April 6 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

MDS6 KL-NUNS-SHAH Amit Shah assures action against culprits in nuns harassment incident Kanjirappally (Ker): Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured strong action against those who allegedly harassed nuns belonging to a Kerala-based congregation during their train journey via Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh.

MDS14 KL-POLLS-BJP-MANIFESTO Union Minister Prakash Javedkar releases NDA manifesto for Kerala assembly polls Thiruvananthapuram: An array of promises from legislations for Sabarimala and against ''Love Jihad'', employment for at least one person from each family and free laptop to high school students, among others, have been listed in the poll manifesto of the BJP-led NDA, released by Union Minister Prakash Javedkar here.

MES3 KL-POLLS-ANTONY Hallmark of Vijayan govt arrogance and corruption, says A K Antony Thiruvananthapuram: Lashing out at the Left Front government in Kerala, senior Congress leader A K Antony alleged the hallmark of the five-year rule under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was arrogance, ego and corruption and people of the state would not give another term for them.

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

