ECI orders transfer of Coimbatore Collector and Commissioner
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday transferred Coimbatore District Collector Rajamani and the city commissioner of police Sumit Sharan to non-election posts ahead of the assembly election in Tamil Nadu.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:37 IST
According to the press release, it also directed the state government to appoint IAS officer S Nagarajan as the new District Collector.
The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2. Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other. (ANI)
